© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support independent local journalism when you donate a used vehicle today. We take all kinds!

Another convoy of humanitarian aid gets into Gaza over the weekend

Published October 23, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT

NPR's A Martinez talks to Lynn Hastings, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, about dire humanitarian needs in Gaza.

Copyright 2023 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.