Guinness Book of World Records names a new hottest pepper: Pepper X
NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with hot pepper expert Ed Currie about Pepper X, which was named the hottest pepper in the world by the Guinness Book of World Records.
Copyright 2023 NPR
