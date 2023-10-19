© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support independent local journalism when you donate a used vehicle today. We take all kinds!

Guinness Book of World Records names a new hottest pepper: Pepper X

By Gurjit Kaur,
Patrick JarenwattananonScott Detrow
Published October 19, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT

NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with hot pepper expert Ed Currie about Pepper X, which was named the hottest pepper in the world by the Guinness Book of World Records.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Gurjit Kaur
Gurjit Kaur is a producer for NPR's All Things Considered. A pop culture nerd, her work primarily focuses on television, film and music.
Patrick Jarenwattananon
See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Scott Detrow

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.