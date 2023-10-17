The devastation after the Gaza hospital explosion that killed hundreds of people
Hundreds of people have been killed in a huge explosion at a hospital in Gaza according to Palestinian officials and the World Health Organisation
Copyright 2023 NPR
Hundreds of people have been killed in a huge explosion at a hospital in Gaza according to Palestinian officials and the World Health Organisation
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.