© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support independent local journalism when you donate a used vehicle today. We take all kinds!

The devastation after the Gaza hospital explosion that killed hundreds of people

By Daniel Estrin
Published October 17, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT

Hundreds of people have been killed in a huge explosion at a hospital in Gaza according to Palestinian officials and the World Health Organisation

Copyright 2023 NPR

Daniel Estrin
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
See stories by Daniel Estrin

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.