Examining what it's like for some of the sellers who market their goods on Amazon
The federal government sued Amazon this week saying it's abusing its monopoly power. One key allegation is Amazon puts the squeeze on sellers
Copyright 2023 NPR
The federal government sued Amazon this week saying it's abusing its monopoly power. One key allegation is Amazon puts the squeeze on sellers
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.