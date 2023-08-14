From NPR's 'Alt Latino,' a review of Karol G's 'Manana Sera Bonito: Bichota Season'
NPR's Alt Latino host Anamaria Sayre reviews Colombian singer Karol G's second album of the year, Manana Sera Bonito: Bichota Season.
