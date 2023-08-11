© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
Sarah McCammon
Published August 11, 2023 at 5:17 AM EDT

Mass evacuations continue after deadly Maui wildfires. The Supreme Court agrees to review a controversial bankruptcy case involving Purdue Pharma. Wary of Belarus, Poland to send troops to its border.

