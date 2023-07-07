© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Purchase tickets today for our Summer Raffle! You could be the Grand Prize winner!

Relatives of victims in the Texas Walmart shooting speak at sentencing hearing

KTEP | By Aaron Montes
Published July 7, 2023 at 5:02 AM EDT

The man who killed 23 people in a Walmart in El Paso in 2019 is due to be sentenced Friday. Relatives of the victims gave their statements this week.

Copyright 2023 KTEP

Tags
NPR National News
Aaron Montes

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.