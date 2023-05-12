Kara Jackson, celebrated poet, returns to her first love: music
Kara Jackson is mostly known for her poetry. But singing was her first love, and she's now out with her debut album, Why Does the Earth Give Us People to Love?
Copyright 2023 NPR
