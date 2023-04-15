© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

The Supreme Court stepped in to issue a temporary stay in the Texas mifepristone case

By Miles Parks,
Domenico Montanaro
Published April 15, 2023 at 7:59 AM EDT

The Supreme Court has stepped into the legal fight over the abortion medication mifepristone, pausing restrictions mandated by a lower court.

See stories by Miles Parks
