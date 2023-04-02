NPR takes a look at its story corrections
Sometimes mistakes can happen when reporting on big stories, especially when it involves numbers. NPR takes a look at some of the mistakes we've made and how to avoid them in the future.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Sometimes mistakes can happen when reporting on big stories, especially when it involves numbers. NPR takes a look at some of the mistakes we've made and how to avoid them in the future.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.