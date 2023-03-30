Morning news brief
A federal rule protecting Medicaid coverage is about to expire, China watches as Taiwan's president visits New York and Nashville holds a city-wide public vigil for the victims of a school shooting.
Copyright 2023 NPR
A federal rule protecting Medicaid coverage is about to expire, China watches as Taiwan's president visits New York and Nashville holds a city-wide public vigil for the victims of a school shooting.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.