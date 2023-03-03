Michigan lawmakers want to get rid of life without parole sentence for juveniles
Some Michigan lawmakers want to do away with the life without parole sentence that juveniles who have been convicted of murder can still receive.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Some Michigan lawmakers want to do away with the life without parole sentence that juveniles who have been convicted of murder can still receive.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.