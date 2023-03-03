© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join as a $8 per month sustainer and get our brand-new owl umbrella!

Michigan lawmakers want to get rid of life without parole sentence for juveniles

By Michelle Jokisch Polo
Published March 3, 2023 at 6:16 PM EST

Some Michigan lawmakers want to do away with the life without parole sentence that juveniles who have been convicted of murder can still receive.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
NPR National News
Michelle Jokisch Polo
As WKAR's Bilingual Latinx Stories Reporter, Michelle reports in both English and Spanish on stories affecting Michigan's Latinx community. Michelle is also the voice of WKAR's weekend news programs.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.