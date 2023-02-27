Losses from U.S. weather and climate disaster events are getting more costly
NPR's Leila Fadel talks with Susan Joy Hassol of the nonprofit Climate Communication about the increasing toll from extreme weather events nationwide.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Leila Fadel talks with Susan Joy Hassol of the nonprofit Climate Communication about the increasing toll from extreme weather events nationwide.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.