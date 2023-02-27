© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Losses from U.S. weather and climate disaster events are getting more costly

Published February 27, 2023 at 5:04 AM EST

NPR's Leila Fadel talks with Susan Joy Hassol of the nonprofit Climate Communication about the increasing toll from extreme weather events nationwide.

