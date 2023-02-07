AMC Theatres will soon charge according to where you choose to sit

AMC Theatres will begin setting their ticket prices according to where patrons choose to sit in the auditorium, under its Sightline initiative, the company announced Monday.

Seats on the front row are considered Value Sightline seats and cost less, while seats in the middle are called Preferred Sightline seats and will cost more. The remaining parts of the theater are Standard Sightline seats and will cost the price of a standard admission ticket.

Those who are members of AMC Stubs A-List, the top tier of the company's reward program, can select Preferred Sightline seats for no extra cost.

Sightline-priced tickets will apply to all showtimes after 4 p.m., but is not applicable during the company's $5 Discount Tuesdays.

The new pricing structure has already been rolled out in select markets across the country, and will be implemented at all locations before the end of the year.

"Sightline at AMC more closely aligns AMC's seat pricing approach to that of many other entertainment venues, offering experienced-based pricing and another way for moviegoers to find value at the movies," Executive Vice President Eliot Hamlisch said.

