© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a sustaining member by 7PM today for your chance to win a $1000 Visa gift card!

Disaster relief organizations are preparing to help areas hit by Hurricane Ian

By David Schaper
Published September 28, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT

Disaster relief organizations are mobilizing to deliver life-saving aid and supplies to those affected by Hurricane Ian.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags
NPR National News
David Schaper
David Schaper is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk, based in Chicago, primarily covering transportation and infrastructure, as well as breaking news in Chicago and the Midwest.
See stories by David Schaper

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.