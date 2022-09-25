Just how much power the filibuster gives has varied over time
Throughline hosts Rund Abdelfatah and Ramtin Arablouei explore the history of the filibuster and how it impacts American legislation and politics.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Throughline hosts Rund Abdelfatah and Ramtin Arablouei explore the history of the filibuster and how it impacts American legislation and politics.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.