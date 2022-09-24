© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Get entered for two chances to win tickets to see Hamilton in Boston with your gift today!

Italy braces for far-right victory in elections

By Joanna Kakissis
Published September 24, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT

Italians head to the polls Sunday in what could be a pivotal election with far-right candidate Giorgia Meloni poised to be Italy's first female prime minister.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Joanna Kakissis
See stories by Joanna Kakissis

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.