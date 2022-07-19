Special coverage: Jan. 6 hearing and NPR Politics special

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol will hold a primetime hearing Thursday, July 21.

The hearing will begin at 8 pm, and is expected to focus on former President Trump's inaction to stop the attack on the Capitol, filling in a 187-minute timeline when Trump was silent inside the White House on that day as the riot unfolded.

NHPR will carry NPR's live special coverage of the hearing. You can listen on air or on the NHPR mobile app. You can also listen or watch online at NHPR.org.

The hearing will be hosted by Juana Summers. Joining the coverage: NPR Congressional Correspondents Claudia Grisales and Dierdre Walsh, Justice Department Correspondent Ryan Lucas, Senior Political Editor and Correspondent Domenico Montanaro and Investigative Correspondent Tom Driesbach.

Following Thursday's special coverage, NHPR will carry an NPR Politics special Friday, July 22 at 8 pm. The January 6th Hearings – What We’ve Learned will feature a recap and analysis of the series of June and July hearings and what has been learned so-far.