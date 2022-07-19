© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
4 lucky winners will get $2K in gas or EV charging. Buy your raffle tickets today!
Program Alerts
Updates about new and special programming and changes to NHPR's program schedule.Please take a few minutes to complete NHPR's programming survey. Your feedback helps shape our programming and content decisions.

Special coverage: Jan. 6 hearing and NPR Politics special

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Michael Brindley
Published July 19, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT
Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol will hold a primetime hearing Thursday, July 21.

The hearing will begin at 8 pm, and is expected to focus on former President Trump's inaction to stop the attack on the Capitol, filling in a 187-minute timeline when Trump was silent inside the White House on that day as the riot unfolded.

NHPR will carry NPR's live special coverage of the hearing. You can listen on air or on the NHPR mobile app. You can also listen or watch online at NHPR.org.

The hearing will be hosted by Juana Summers. Joining the coverage: NPR Congressional Correspondents Claudia Grisales and Dierdre Walsh, Justice Department Correspondent Ryan Lucas, Senior Political Editor and Correspondent Domenico Montanaro and Investigative Correspondent Tom Driesbach.

Following Thursday's special coverage, NHPR will carry an NPR Politics special Friday, July 22 at 8 pm. The January 6th Hearings – What We’ve Learned will feature a recap and analysis of the series of June and July hearings and what has been learned so-far.

Tags

january 6
Michael Brindley
Michael serves as NHPR's Program Director. Michael came to NHPR in 2012, working as the station's newscast producer/reporter. In 2015, he took on the role of Morning Edition producer. Michael worked for eight years at The Telegraph of Nashua, covering education and working as the metro editor.
See stories by Michael Brindley

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.