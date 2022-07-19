In his new book, Jamil Jan Kochai writes of war, displacement and haunting memories
Jamil Jan Kochai's new book, The Haunting of Hajji Hotak and other Stories, explores war, displacement, family and the memories that haunt us.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Jamil Jan Kochai's new book, The Haunting of Hajji Hotak and other Stories, explores war, displacement, family and the memories that haunt us.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.