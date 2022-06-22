NHPR celebrates Pride Month with special programming

June is Pride Month, when NHPR celebrates the freedom for LGBTQ+ people to be themselves after decades of struggling to overcome prejudice. Join us for a special set of programs as we mark Pride Month in New Hampshire. This year we will hear from members of the LGBTQ+ community in their own voices, about their struggles and triumphs. Tune in for discussion, music and ideas. We celebrate Pride Month in June to remember the New York Stonewall riots that began on June 28, 1969, a triggering event in the LGBTQ+’s movement for civil rights.

Friday, June 24 - 3-4 pm

BBC Witness History: Pride Month

A special hour-long edition of Witness History from the BBC World Service. Remarkable stories of LGBTQ+ rights, told by the people who were there.

We hear about the fight for trans rights in Indonesia, the lesbian separatists in Washington DC, and an activist who stormed the office of a Côte d’Ivoire newspaper, to protest against their depiction of LGBTQ+ people.

Monday, June 27 - 9-10 pm

Beyond Stonewall: From Power To Pride

A conversation with Gary Bailey, Larry Kessler, Sue Katz, Michael Bronski, Stephanie Burt, and Maura Healey about the LGBTQ+ movement, looking back 50 years to the Stonewall Uprising.

Tuesday, June 28 - 9-10 pm

True Colors - Sounds of the Heart

Join us for a special that celebrates musicians from the LGBTQ+ community.

Wednesday, June 29 - 9-10 pm

Live Wire: Pride Month Special

In celebration of Pride Month, this episode features writer Kristen Arnett, podcaster James Kim, and music from the first openly gay country band Lavender Country.

Thursday, June 30 - 9-10 pm

Podcast Playlist Presents: Celebrate Pride Month with These Podcasts

In 1983, two women went out for what was supposed to be a romantic dinner. Instead, they were kicked out by staff. We'll hear what happened when they took the restaurant to court.

Then, we’ll hear from Saturday Night Live’s rising star Bowen Yang on the pressures of representing a whole community.

