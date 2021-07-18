-
New Hampshire Public Radio covered hundreds of stories in 2018. Some features captured how Granite Staters live and work. The opioid addiction crisis…
The University of New Hampshire is seeking $10 million in state funding to begin building new research laboratories to better prepare students for careers…
New Hampshire's state agencies are starting to make their case for major long-term capital investments for the next budget cycle.Republican Gov. Chris…
The New Hampshire Liquor Commission is making a bet on itself. The state agency is investing heavily in refurbished outlets and supermarket-sized new…
New Hampshire is about to debut a new online system that will display current wait times for the busiest N.H. Division of Motor Vehicles…
N.H. Bill Would Establish State DemographerNew Hampshire's demographics are changing, and some lawmakers want to make sure policy makers keep that in mind.The House Executive Departments and…
Governor Chris Sununu is backing a bill that he says will reform how New Hampshire’s state government worksRegulatory reform has been on Sununu’s to-do…
Helen Hanks began her first four-year term as commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Corrections in November. She'd served as assistant…
NHPR News covered hundreds of stories in 2017. They ranged from the sublime (see Todd Bookman's story about an amateur synchronized swimming team in…
A commission studying marijuana legalization will be seeking data on youth pot use to establish a New Hampshire baseline.The move comes after the panel…