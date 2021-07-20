Coronavirus Updates

NHPR is continuing to cover the developing story around coronavirus in New Hampshire. Bookmark this page for the latest updates, including case numbers and other important news of the day. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage.

THE LATEST NUMBERS IN N.H.

The most recent update from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services on July 22:

1 new death reported.

48 new cases reported.

The state's COVID-19 deaths total 1,385.

Active cases total 308.

22 patients are currently hospitalized.

NOTE: Our reporting of the ages of newly-reported cases and COVID-19 deaths is a reflection of the state's reporting by age, which you can find right here.

DHHS reports 1 new COVID death

Update: Tuesday, July 20, 6:01 p.m.

State health officials announced 61 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, continuing an uptick in new infections in New Hampshire.

There were an average of 38 cases per day from July 14-20, which is a 40% increase compared to the previous seven-day period, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

DHHS says there are 270 active infections statewide. Thirteen of the new cases are individuals under age 18. Twenty-four people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

The state announced one additional death - a woman from Rockingham County, who was 60 or older.

New Hampshire also surpassed 100,000 recorded coronavirus cases, as of Tuesday at 9 a.m., since the pandemic began.

- NHPR Staff

Another COVID-19 death in New Hampshire

Update: Monday, July 19, 4:40 p.m.

Another Granite Stater has died as a result of the coronavirus, state health officials announced Monday. The patient who died was a woman from Grafton County.

The state reported a weekend total of 75 new positive test results for the virus, reflecting cases identified on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Officials are currently tracking 224 active COVID-19 infections.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,382 New Hampshire residents have succumbed to the virus. Eighteen residents are hospitalized.

- NHPR Staff

