For Veterans Day, we revisit our 2016 conversation with New Hampshire author Paul Levy about his book called Finding Phil: Lost in War and Silence. Levy…
A World War II veteran in New Hampshire who is battling cancer is going to receive a long-awaited Purple Heart.Cpl. Francis Byrne, of Manchester, fought…
We sit down with Liza Mundy, author of Code Girls: The Untold Story of the American Women Code Breakers of World War II. The book outlines recently…
World War II Veteran from Derry Receives Congressional Gold MedalAn Army intelligence officer from New Hampshire who served behind enemy lines in Nazi Germany during World War II is being presented with the…
An American airman is being buried more than 70 years after he crashed on a Pacific island during World War II.Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Roy Davis, of…
We commemorate the 100th anniversary of D-Day with a new novel by Vermont author Stephen Kiernan. "The Baker's Secret" is set in a small Normandy village…
For three years, the Peter J. Booras Museum at the Cathedral of the Pines in Rindge has been closed for renovation. The museum contains artifacts from the…
On today's show:Civics 101: Congressional CaucusesProducer Leila Day brings us the story of A Park Ranger and a Buffalo Soldier. Listen again at…
In his book "Rogue Heroes" author Ben Macintyre describes the origins of Britain's notoriously secret special forces unit, the S.A.S. The inspiration for…
We speak with New Hampshire author Paul Levy about his new book called Finding Phil: Lost in War and Silence. Levy describes his search to uncover the…