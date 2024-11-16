© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Outside/In

Outside/In: What's living under your porch

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Marina Henke,
Outside/In
Published November 16, 2024 at 9:00 AM EST
A photo of a crawl space beneath a porch. Half of the entrance is covered by metal wire and half is not.
Marina Henke
Under a porch in Liberty, Maine.

A few months ago, producer Marina Henke saw two skunks sprint under her porch. Since then, she can’t stop wondering what’s really going on beneath her feet.

And as it turns out, she’s not the only one. Every day across the country, homeowners are waging wars with the animals who stake out our porches, decks and crawl spaces. Have we as humans inadvertently designed luxury apartments for “unwelcome” wildlife? And is that necessarily a bad thing?

In a new edition of our (long-retired!) 10x10 series, we’re going under the porch. So, grab your headlamps, put on a different pair of pants and watch out for skunks.

Featuring Christopher Schell, Kieran Lindsey, Josh Sparks and Maynard Stanley.

A full transcript of this episode is available here.

LINKS

Want more 10x10s? We’ve got them! Listen here for traffic circles, gutters, sand beaches, kettle bogs and vernal pools.

You can read more about the “biological deserts fallacy” here.

The Schell Lab at UC Berkeley is up to all kinds of urban ecology research.

Under his porch in Owls Head, Maine, Maynard explains how to use one of his many traps.
Under his porch in Owls Head, Maine, Maynard explains how to use one of his many traps.
Marina Henke
Animal control agent Maynard Stanley holds one of his many trail cameras used for staking out porches.
Animal control agent Maynard Stanley holds one of his many trail cameras used for staking out porches.
Marina Henke

CREDITS

The host of Outside/In is Nate Hegyi.

This episode was reported, produced and mixed by Nate Hegyi. Editing by Taylor Quimby.

Our staff includes Justine Paradis, Felix Poon, Marina Henke, and Kate Dario.

Executive producer: Taylor Quimby

Rebecca Lavoie is NHPR’s Director of On-Demand Audio.

Music is by Blue Dot Sessions.

Outside/In is a production of New Hampshire Public Radio.
Tags
Environment Backyardwildlifeurban living
Marina Henke
Marina Henke is a producer and reporter for NHPR’s Creative Production Unit, including Outside/In and Civics 101. Before NHPR she helped produce Classy from Pineapple Street Studios and contributed to publications including The New Territory with work exploring the Midwest.
See stories by Marina Henke
Outside/In
Outside/In is a show where curiosity and the natural world collide. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
See stories by Outside/In
