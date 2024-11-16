Outside/In: What's living under your porch

A few months ago, producer Marina Henke saw two skunks sprint under her porch. Since then, she can’t stop wondering what’s really going on beneath her feet.

And as it turns out, she’s not the only one. Every day across the country, homeowners are waging wars with the animals who stake out our porches, decks and crawl spaces. Have we as humans inadvertently designed luxury apartments for “unwelcome” wildlife? And is that necessarily a bad thing?

In a new edition of our (long-retired!) 10x10 series, we’re going under the porch. So, grab your headlamps, put on a different pair of pants and watch out for skunks.

Featuring Christopher Schell, Kieran Lindsey, Josh Sparks and Maynard Stanley.

A full transcript of this episode is available here.

LINKS

Want more 10x10s? We’ve got them! Listen here for traffic circles , gutters , sand beaches , kettle bogs and vernal pools.

You can read more about the “biological deserts fallacy” here .

The Schell Lab at UC Berkeley is up to all kinds of urban ecology research.

1 of 2 — IMG_7169.jpg Under his porch in Owls Head, Maine, Maynard explains how to use one of his many traps. Marina Henke 2 of 2 — IMG_7167.jpg Animal control agent Maynard Stanley holds one of his many trail cameras used for staking out porches. Marina Henke

