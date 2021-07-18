well water

-
New Hampshire’s ongoing drought has worsened again, with severe dryness now spreading into Grafton County and escalating impacts to surface water and…
-
More than half of New Hampshire is in moderate drought, and despite heavy rain these past few days, local and state officials and businesses that depend…
-
State officials gathered Thursday for an update on the drought that now covers all of Southern and Central New Hampshire.They typically hold this meeting…
-
Local water regulators from around the state will be in Concord on Thursday to talk about risks facing New Hampshire's drinking water system.The state…
-
Legislators are considering sharply lowering how much arsenic New Hampshire allows in drinking water – but regulators said in a committee hearing…
-
Drinking water from private wells in northern New England may increase the risk of bladder cancer, according to a new study from the National Cancer…