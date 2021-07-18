-
As the obesity epidemic grows, so does the business of weight-loss - a nearly 60 billion dollar industry devoted to the promise that losing weight…
It’s going to be another cold week, so it’s time to turn up the thermostat, and pile on the blankets. Or maybe not. On today’s show, we consider the…
A lot of Americans are struggling to lose a whole lot of weight, and they try all kinds of crazy things.Ernest Gagnon — a man from Billerica, Mass. —…
New research suggests that frequent chocolate consumption may favorably influence metabolism. It adds to the growing evidence that our bodies may not treat all calories the same way.
Two studies that compared outcomes for patients on diabetes drugs versus those who underwent bariatric surgery found the latter group was much more likely to see blood sugar go down. Many of these post-operative patients were able to stop taking any diabetes drugs altogether.
Researchers are finding that the friends and family of obese and overweight individuals who lose weight lose weight themselves, and sometimes a lot of it.
In a reversal, a panel of experts is advising the Food and Drug Administration to approve Qnexa, a weight-loss pill, that was rejected in 2010. The potential benefits for overweight people exceed the risks, such as birth defects and increased heart rates, the panel determined.
The 1-800-GET-THIN marketing campaign and its affiliated surgical centers, which implant the Lap-Band for weight-loss, are being investigated by local, state and federal authorities. At least three wrongful death lawsuits have been filed and the Department of Insurance has launched an investigation into allegations of insurance fraud.
In the world of weight loss programs, Weight Watchers rules, with more than a million members worldwide. New CEO David Kirchoff is credited with…