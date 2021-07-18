water quality

-
A new federal grant aims to protect the Merrimack River from climate change, pollution and development pressures in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.The…
The state is out with a first-of-its-kind report on the health of New Hampshire’s lakes, showing the effects of climate change, population growth and a…
Manchester to Spend $231 Million to Reduce Wastewater into RiversThe City of Manchester has reached a deal with the state of New Hampshire and federal agencies to reduce the amount of sewage it discharges into nearby…
New Durham residents are frustrated by what they call slow progress in fixing pollution at the state’s largest fish hatchery.Dozens attended a public…
State lawmakers are asking questions about a pending pollution lawsuit in the Lakes Region.They'll hold a public meeting in New Durham Thursday to discuss…
As summer rolls to a close, we look at the health of our lakes, and the shoreland that bounds them. What are the biggest risks facing our lake waters, and…
New Hampshire’s Department of Fish & Game is facing a potential lawsuit over water pollution from its largest fish hatchery.The Conservation Law…
New rules took effect Sunday for managing stormwater runoff in dozens of New Hampshire towns.The Environmental Protection Agency permit for small…
At a summit in Exeter last week, residents and EPA officials met to discuss a class of industrial chemicals known as PFAS. It was the first of several…
State lawmakers may take a closer look at giving New Hampshire control of its own storm water permits, now managed by the federal government.New Hampshire…