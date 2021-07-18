-
A group of New Hampshire investors are launching the largest seed stage venture capital fund in state history.More than 40 individuals, including some…
This story was originally published on StateImpact New Hampshire in July, 2012. StateImpact New Hampshire is now an archive. New content will be available…
New 'Granite Fund' To Put Local Capital In The Hands Of N.H. StartupsGo to StateImpact NH to read more and to trace venture deals across the country with our interactive map.How to grow high tech in New Hampshire --- that’s…