Governor Chris Sununu says he plans to push for more funding at the state university system for science and engineering education. Sununu used remarks at…
A Plymouth State University faculty group wants its 174 full-time, tenure track professors to be able to form a union.The State Employee’s Association…
The University System of New Hampshire is asking lawmakers for $100 million dollars in annual state funding.That’s more than twice what they were given in…
The House Finance committee is taking a hard look at a bill that would eliminate the Chancellor of the University System of New Hampshire. University…
The New Hampshire House today voted to eliminate the Chancellor’s Office within the University System. The bill calls for many of the responsibilities of…