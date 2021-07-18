UNH School of Law

-
The University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law is rethinking its name, in light of concerns raised by students about President Franklin…
-
The University of New Hampshire School of Law says it will launch a first-of-its-kind certificate program on blockchain and cryptocurrency. UNH Law…
-
A proposal to enshrine victims' rights in the New Hampshire Constitution has notable backers, including Gov. Chris Sununu, but some say it's too broad and…
-
Rich Ashooh worked for six years on the staff of former New Hampshire Senator Warren Rudman.Now the longtime executive for defense contractor BAE Systems…
-
Representatives from Dartmouth College, UNH, and advocacy groups joined Democratic Congresswoman Ann McLaneKuster for a roundtable discussion about campus…
-
Former Chief Justice of the State Supreme Court, John Broderick, will step down as dean of the UNH law school.Broderick will become the first executive…