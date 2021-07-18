-
An important part of evaluating the impact of the Northern Pass project is a federal requirement for a historical review.It’s called a Section 106 and it…
-
Northern Pass Comment Period Opens, DOE Moves Closer To HearingsThe Federal Register Monday is publishing the official notice that a changed, proposed route for the Northern Pass Transmission project has been filed…
-
After the announcement of Northern Pass’ new proposed route through Northern Coos - expected late this morning - the utility’s next steps will be to seek…
-
The Department of Energy has chosen Southeastern Archaeological Research Inc. to review the impact of the Northern Pass hydro-electric project on the…
-
The U.S. Department of Energy did nothing wrong in hiring three consultants recommended by Northern Pass, said a spokeswoman for the agency.Wednesday the…
-
The Conservation Law Foundation says the U.S. Department of Energy made a serious mistake by again allowing Northern Pass to help pick the consultants…