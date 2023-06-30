© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Health

Out-of-state patients can now buy medical marijuana at NH dispensaries

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Paul Cuno-Booth
Published June 30, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT
Sanctuary ATC in Conway, NH
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Sanctuary Alternative Treatment Center, a medical cannabis dispensary, in Conway, New Hampshire.

Patients from out of state can now buy medical marijuana from dispensaries in New Hampshire.

New Hampshire’s health department announced the change this week.

The department said that will allow people who use cannabis for a medical condition to continue doing so while visiting New Hampshire, without violating federal law by transporting it across state lines.

Patients must have a valid medical marijuana card from another state or Canada.

New Hampshire has seven therapeutic cannabis dispensaries around the state.

therapeutic cannabis Cannabis dispensary
Paul Cuno-Booth
