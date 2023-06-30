Out-of-state patients can now buy medical marijuana at NH dispensaries
Patients from out of state can now buy medical marijuana from dispensaries in New Hampshire.
New Hampshire’s health department announced the change this week.
The department said that will allow people who use cannabis for a medical condition to continue doing so while visiting New Hampshire, without violating federal law by transporting it across state lines.
Patients must have a valid medical marijuana card from another state or Canada.
New Hampshire has seven therapeutic cannabis dispensaries around the state.