The Carsey Institute

A new study out from UNH's Carsey School of Public Policy finds that more than half of women in New Hampshire report being victims of some form of sexual…
A new study from the Carsey School of Public Policy at the University of New Hampshire shows people living in rural northern New Hampshire and adjacent…
Most N.H. High Schoolers Intervene When They See Sexual AggressionData from the University of New Hampshire shows that almost all high school students witness acts of dating and sexual aggression in high school, and that…
A new book and study both show that the ability to rise from poverty to the middle class truly is shrinking. A child without married, educated parents starts life at a huge and worsening disadvantage.
There’s a public perception that Coos County’s economic challenges mean a significant population loss over the last decade. But a new study shows that’s…