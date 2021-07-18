-
Forecasters say a winter storm will push through the region beginning late Thursday, bringing up to three inches of rain and wind gusts of up to 55…
-
New Hampshire electric utilties are dealing with more than 20,000 power outages as the winter storm winds down today.N.H. Electric Cooperative reported…
-
SUNDAY update: Utility crews have restored power to most of those customers who lost electricity Friday night. Linemen continue to work on some trouble…
-
High wind gusts and icing on wires across the state contributed to more than 12,000 electric customers losing power by late Monday afternoon. New…
-
Gov. Chris Sununu inspected historic flooding Saturday on the New Hampshire seacoast, as Atlantic waves whipped up from a nor'easter's high winds breached…
-
MONDAY Night update: The forecast calls for high wind gusts and drifting snow Monday evening, with a cold front sweeping over New Hampshire for the coming…
-
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has requested a major disaster declaration and federal emergency assistance for five counties following an October storm…
-
FEMA Inspects Storm Damage in Bartlett and Across N.H.Officials from the state and Federal Emergency Management Agency were touring the state today checking the extent of damage from last week’s storm.NHPR’s…
-
In addition to the high winds and heavy rain of last week's storm, several other factors contributed to the fourth largest power outage in state history…
-
Damage estimates from last week’s severe storm continue to rise and appear likely to qualify for a presidential major disaster declaration.Perry Plummer,…