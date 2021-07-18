-
First responders responded to a small fire at the State Library in Concord on Monday morning. An overheated elevator motor in the basement produced a…
-
New Hampshire libraries are working to fix interlibrary loan automation, which has been out of commission since December. State Librarian Michael York…
-
What started as one mother's private outlet for grief has grown into a larger effort to comfort others and reduce the stigma of addiction in New…
-
A new exhibit that takes a closer look at what happened at a notorious Nazi death camp opened at the New Hampshire State Library today.The exhibit, which…
-
The State Library in Concord has completed renovations in its second floor Map Room and, this summer the public will find an exhibit there called “Shaping…