-
On Monday, Jan 23, Stephen Colbert of The Colbert Report produced a segment on the "blip" of votes received by Herman Cain in the South Carolina…
-
NHPR brings you live NPR coverage Saturday night from the South Carolina Primary.Guy Raz and Audie Cornish will co-host an NPR South Carolina special,…
-
Republican candidates are actually spending less money on TV ads than they did four years ago. But outside groups have more than made up the difference. By one analysis, the average viewer in at least one South Carolina market will see political ads 182 times before Saturday's presidential primary.
-
In South Carolina, the race to be the conservative alternative to Mitt Romney is hitting a fever pitch. The state's GOP primary is Saturday.
-
All of the Republican presidential hopefuls take on President Obama in their stump speeches, attacking his health care plan, his jobs record and more. But the shorthand former House Speaker Newt Gingrich uses, calling the nation's first black president the "food stamp president," triggers questions about race.
-
Texas Gov. Rick Perry announced his presidential campaign in South Carolina last August, but it may soon come to an end in the same state where it started. Ben Philpott of KUT News reports on Morning Edition that Perry hopes to make a stand in the Palmetto State.