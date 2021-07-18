-
We know…we’ve been remiss, and it’s time to talk about the elephant in the room. Something Wild, as you know, is a chance to take a closer look at the…
-
Here at Something Wild, we love all things wild (even blackflies!) but sometimes it can be helpful to look beyond a single species and consider how many…
-
Spring in New Hampshire is a double-edged sword. On one hand you have longer, warmer days —plants and trees are blooming! On the other hand, the pollen…
-
It’s an unmistakable sound. One that elicits memories, sights and scents of events long ago. It recalls the joy of youth, the possibility of a spring…
-
For some, maple sugaring is a perennial ritual, painstakingly completed as we usher out the bitter wisps of winter, and embrace balmier, brighter days of…
-
About this time one year ago life in New Hampshire and across the world changed drastically.In this week's Something Wild, we re-visit musings from Dave…
-
Chris Martin and Dave Anderson from Something Wild join Sam Evans-Brown for a special edition of Ask SamA version of this episode was originally published…
-
February in New Hampshire can be a bitter time, weather-wise.In some places, layers of ice and snow still weigh heavily on conifer limbs, and on the souls…
-
Each year, bird enthusiasts across North America eagerly await the Winter Finch Forecast. Published every fall since 1999, the Winter Finch Forecast…
-
Sometimes called a Marsh Hawk, the northern harrier is currently one the rarest birds of prey nesting in the Granite State. Unlike many of our more common…