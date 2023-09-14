© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Celebrate 25 years of Something Wild on October 1 at The Rocks in Bethlehem, NH

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Emily Quirk,
Zoë Kay
Published September 14, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT

Join Dave Anderson, Chris Martin, and members of the Something Wild team past and present at The Rocks in Bethlehem, NH on October 1, for an afternoon of celebration. You can register for this free event here.

This is a chance to bask in the autumnal beauty of the White Mountains, while rubbing elbows with the folks who've helped bring the joy and wonder of New Hampshire's landscapes to NHPR's airwaves for decades. This event is presented in partnership with the Forest Society and NH Audubon

At this family friendly event you can expect to take in the changing foliage while enjoying a ride in a horse drawn wagon. For the kids, we'll have lawn games, a fall themed craft, and treats!

Wagon rides will be available from 1:00pm to 3:30pm. Please allow 30-45 minutes for your ride.

From 1:00pm to 2:00pm, Sometime Wild team members will be available to chat and answer your questions. This is a great time to grab your limited edition Something Wild stickers, grab a photo with your favorite host, or finally find out what it's like to produce a podcast.

At 2:00pm, Dave Anderson will give a brief welcome and invite you along on a tour of The Rocks to delight in foliage season.

Something Wild has been exploring the wonder of the landscape that surrounds us in New Hampshire for 25 years! From the many birds that call our state home, to the trees around New Hampshire that have been granted "Big Tree" status, to stone walls that punctuate the state, we explain the behavior and science behind what we see and hear (and might take for granted) in our backyards.

Emily Quirk
Before becoming Program Director, Quirk served as NHPR's production manager. During that time she's voiced and crafted the 'sound of the station,' coordinated countless on-air fundraisers, produced segments for Give Back NH, Something Wild, New Hampshire Calling, and developed NHPR's own NHPR Music vertical with features such as Live from Studio D, and long-loved favorites like Holidays By Request.

Before joining the NHPR staff in 2012, she hosted for All Things Considered and served as Director of Business and Foundation Support for KUSP, Santa Cruz, CA. While living in Santa Cruz, she also produced 2 weekly music programs, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (Free Radio Santa Cruz) and Taste of Honey (KUSP). Quirk has worked for NPR member stations since 2007.
Zoë Kay
Zoë Kay serves as the Marketing and Events Coordinator for the station and is focused on working within and alongside the communities of New Hampshire to promote the mission of NHPR. Zoë is a former Montessori educator, bookworm, and lifelong lover of public media.
