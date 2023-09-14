Celebrate 25 years of Something Wild on October 1 at The Rocks in Bethlehem, NH

Join Dave Anderson, Chris Martin, and members of the Something Wild team past and present at The Rocks in Bethlehem, NH on October 1, for an afternoon of celebration. You can register for this free event here .

This is a chance to bask in the autumnal beauty of the White Mountains, while rubbing elbows with the folks who've helped bring the joy and wonder of New Hampshire's landscapes to NHPR's airwaves for decades. This event is presented in partnership with the Forest Society and NH Audubon

At this family friendly event you can expect to take in the changing foliage while enjoying a ride in a horse drawn wagon. For the kids, we'll have lawn games, a fall themed craft, and treats!

Wagon rides will be available from 1:00pm to 3:30pm. Please allow 30-45 minutes for your ride.

From 1:00pm to 2:00pm, Sometime Wild team members will be available to chat and answer your questions. This is a great time to grab your limited edition Something Wild stickers, grab a photo with your favorite host, or finally find out what it's like to produce a podcast.

At 2:00pm, Dave Anderson will give a brief welcome and invite you along on a tour of The Rocks to delight in foliage season.

Something Wild has been exploring the wonder of the landscape that surrounds us in New Hampshire for 25 years! From the many birds that call our state home, to the trees around New Hampshire that have been granted "Big Tree" status, to stone walls that punctuate the state, we explain the behavior and science behind what we see and hear (and might take for granted) in our backyards.