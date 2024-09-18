Something Wild: Celebrating N.H.’s All Person Trails

Something Wild on NHPR explores the wonders of the New Hampshire landscape every other Friday on Morning Edition at 6:45 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. with a rebroadcast on Weekend Edition. These segments are hosted by Dave Anderson of the Forest Society & Chris Martin of NH Audubon , and produced by NHPR's Jessica Hunt.

Zoe Dawson Purple aster is scattered across the grasslands of the Silk Farm Wildlife Sanctuary

This fall, Something Wild embarks on an exciting 3-part series showcasing some of New Hampshire’s All Persons nature trails. We’ll explore these thoughtfully designed hiking paths that make our state’s natural splendor accessible to everyone, regardless of ability. Hear from accessibility advocates and outdoor enthusiasts dedicated to making the great outdoors more inclusive.

Each episode will delve into the unique features of these trails, highlighting adaptive infrastructure, innovative designs, and the essential role of community support in creating these welcoming spaces.

Something Wild: Discover NH Audubon’s Expanded Pollinator Garden and Grassland Habitat

Friday, Sep. 23 & Saturday, Sep. 24

Join us as Chris Martin lends his voice to an audio tour of NH Audubon’s newly-expanded All Persons Trail at Silk Farm Wildlife Sanctuary. This trail meanders through a vibrant pollinator meadow, lush grassland habitat, and into the serene woods along Turkey Pond’s edge. We’ll uncover the rich array of fall wildlife, birds, and insects thriving in this diverse ecosystem.

Something Wild: Explore the Manchester Cedar Swamp Preserve’s All Persons Trail

Friday, Oct. 4 & Saturday, Oct. 5

In our second episode, the Something Wild team, alongside Janet Zeller from the Nature Conservancy, explore the All Persons Trail at the Manchester Cedar Swamp Preserve. Discover the globally-rare Atlantic white cedar and the majestic giant rhododendron understory, just minutes from downtown Manchester. Experience wetlands teeming with black gum trees, some of the oldest and largest in New England.

Something Wild: Journey Along the Sandy Point Trail Boardwalk at Great Bay Discovery Center

Friday, Oct. 18 & Saturday, Oct. 19

Our series finale takes us to the Sandy Point Trail boardwalk at the Great Bay Natural Estuarine Research Reserve with director Kelle Loughlin. This universally accessible trail and boardwalk navigate through hardwood forests, freshwater wetlands, and salt marshes. Birders will delight in spotting eagles, migratory warblers, waterfowl, and nesting osprey in this vibrant habitat.

Don’t miss these adventures lead by Chris, Dave, and Jessica— tune in and celebrate the beauty and inclusivity of New Hampshire’s natural landscapes with NHPR's Something Wild. Also be on the lookout for short videos on our social media platforms.