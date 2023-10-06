© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support independent local journalism with a sustaining gift today.

Something Wild: Erratic Cycles

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dave Anderson,
Chris MartinEmily Quirk
Published October 6, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
Two monarch butterflies drink from a pink flower that's growing on a green bush
Emily Quirk
/
NHPR
Monarchs perched on a butterfly bush outside a farm stand in Merrimack, New Hampshire

NHPR is celebrating 25 years of Something Wild by playing some of our favorite shows from the archives. You'll want to listen to this show, produced by Emily Quirk in 2019.

Autumn in New Hampshire is a wonderful time to watch and observe some easily recognizable stages of natural cycles: hawks migrating, leaves changing color, bears fattening up as they get ready to hibernate.

But while we tend to think of cycles as a circular, repeatable pattern unfolding year after year, we should note that there are varying degrees of “cyclical” activity that can be quite complicated.

The main reason for this?

Chaos was the law of nature; Order was the dream of man.

Nature is filled entropy or randomness. Political historian Henry Adams once said, “Chaos was the law of nature; Order was the dream of man.”   

Take for example, the erratic cycles of both the majestic monarch butterfly and the humble acorn. 

You might have noticed an abundance of monarch butterflies in your garden these past few weeks and many more acorns underfoot. Both are emblematic of the dramatic variations in population numbers and population dynamics, and both are complicated by a lot of factors.

Precipitation, predation, reproductive potential, what happened last year— all kinds of things affect population booms and busts.

The monarchs that are passing through our back yards and meadows are on a 2,400 mile journey to Mexico to roost for the winter, where last year’s populations exploded more than 144% over the previous.

Two monarch butterflies are perched on a pink flower growing on a green bush
Emily Quirk
/
NHPR

There’s no way to know for certain what caused the monarch population explosion, but it could be because of increased conservation efforts, both here in the states and in Mexico.

So does this apparent jump in monarchs mean that next year we’ll see even more?

Maybe so, maybe not.

Remember chaos?  There could be a hurricane that barrels through the monarch’s complex migration path, wiping out a generation and causing a massive disruption in their reproductive potential.

But now let’s talk about acorns.

They seem to be bouncing back just like the monarch populations. But unlike the monarchs, oak trees don’t migrate, and they operate under vastly different systems.

Acorns were a bust cycle last year, remember?  And their relative scarcity had a major impact on rodents in the region.  There’s no way to know for sure what caused the sudden acorn shut down, but scientists believe oak trees have evolved to cut off their acorn production for the purpose of reducing rodent population that feed on their seeds, effectively starving them out.

A group of seven white oak acorns lay on the ground. Though they are called white oak acorns, they are actually green in color.
Dave Anderson
/
NHPR
These are white oak acorns.

More acorns this year, combined with reduced rodent populations, means more acorns maturing into oak tree samplings.

Eventually though, oak trees will decide to go on strike again and shut down their production of acorns.  As to when this will happen?  We haven’t the foggiest idea. Like monarch populations, oak tree crop cycles are unpredictable and easily affected by many factors as we mentioned earlier: precipitation, predation and chaos.

Tags
Environment NatureSomething Wild
Dave Anderson
Naturalist Dave Anderson is Senior Director of Education for The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, where he has worked for over 30 years. He is responsible for the design and delivery of conservation-related outreach education programs including field trips, tours and presentations to Forest Society members, conservation partners, and the general public.
See stories by Dave Anderson
Chris Martin
Chris Martin has worked for New Hampshire Audubon for over 31 years as a Conservation Biologist, specializing in birds of prey such as Bald Eagles, Ospreys, and Peregrine Falcons.
See stories by Chris Martin
Emily Quirk
Before becoming Program Director, Quirk served as NHPR's production manager. During that time she's voiced and crafted the 'sound of the station,' coordinated countless on-air fundraisers, produced segments for Give Back NH, Something Wild, New Hampshire Calling, and developed NHPR's own NHPR Music vertical with features such as Live from Studio D, and long-loved favorites like Holidays By Request.
See stories by Emily Quirk

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.