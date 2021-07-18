-
The state Site Evaluation Committee will decide whether to hold a special approval process for a proposed solar farm in Milford, after receiving petitions…
A new report finds that small-scale solar power saved New Hampshire residents and utilities at least $83 million over the past several years, out of $1.1…
State lawmakers worked on a bill Monday to make condominium and homeowners associations allow the installation of solar arrays.The bill comes from…
The recent defeat of Northern Pass was a major setback for the import of large-scale hydropower into the region. Meanwhile, efforts to build more solar…
Eversource is rolling out its third energy pilot project in two weeks – this one, on solar power for low-income residents.The utility, which is preparing…
A new kind of solar array has begun to pop up in New Hampshire in the past few years.It's known as a low-income solar project: Grants and donations pay…
Town meeting voters in Milford will decide Tuesday whether to green-light one of the largest proposed solar arrays in the state. New Hampshire-based…
New Hampshire regulators have given Liberty Utilities final approval to test a first-of-its-kind home battery storage project.Liberty will sell Tesla…