Smuttynose Brewery is back up to speed on the Seacoast after being sold at auction earlier this year.North Hampton-based Runnymede Investments bought…
After a week of uncertainty following a public auction of the Smuttynose Brewery, a new owner has been announced. Smuttynose is now owned by Runnymede…
An auction to sell the Smuttynose Brewery Friday ended in uncertainty about the business’s future.A crowd of current employees, bank officials, and…
Smuttynose Brewing Company will be sold at auction Friday afternoon in Hampton.The iconic New Hampshire craft brewer announced in January that it could no…
One of the state’s most iconic brands, Smuttynose Brewing Company, has hit hard times. Earlier this month the company announced it would be put up for…
Interested in purchasing a well-known New Hampshire brewery? You’ll need a quarter million dollars to just get a seat at the upcoming Smuttynose…
Smuttynose Brewing Company announced big news today - it's putting itself up for auction.In a statement, Smuttynose owner Peter Egelston says the…
Breweries are grappling with more weather extremes — heat waves, snowy winters, heavy rains and drought. Many are coming up with creative ways to adjust to their changing environments.
Smuttynose Brewery breaks ground tonight on its new facility in Hampton about 10 miles down the coast from its current location in Portsmouth. Smuttynose…