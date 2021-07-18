-
A man who has spent the last three and a half years inside a prison-run psychiatric unit despite never being convicted asked a judge on Friday to order…
-
The Democratic-led House passes its version of the state spending plan, with funding for the secure psychiatric unit restored. A bill to repeal the death…
-
It's budget season in the legislature -- and the construction of a secure psychiatric unit, a major part of the state’s new ten-year mental health plan,…
-
Governor Chris Sununu got a standing ovation during his budget address in February when he promised to build a new forensic hospital outside the walls of…
-
The New Hampshire House has voted to approve an advisory council to assist in the development of plans for a new psychiatric hospital.The state's new…
-
A proposal to transfer jurisdiction of the state's only secure psychiatric unit to the Department of Health and Human Services went before lawmakers…
-
A New Hampshire man who fought his incarceration in a prison psychiatric unit is back at home.Andrew Butler, 21, of Hollis, was committed to the state…
-
Challenge to N.H. Prison Psychiatric Unit ContinuesLawyers for a young New Hampshire man say his incarceration in a prison psychiatric unit violates a law governing emergency medical treatment, but state…
-
Supporters of a man being held in the secure psychiatric unit at New Hampshire State Prison, despite never being convicted of a crime, marched in Concord…
-
A New Hampshire lawmaker next session will continue to try improve a decades old state policy that allows people with severe mental illness to be treated…