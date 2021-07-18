-
Concord lost one of its most provocative landmarks last Thursday night when artist Thomas Devaney closed his giant Eye for good. For the last five years…
-
The Currier Museum of Art in Manchester is presenting the work of American sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens in an exhibit that runs through May 20th.…
-
What does it take to "make it" as an artist in New Hampshire? Without big-city galleries and crowds of well-heeled patrons, we find out how Granite State…
-
The Immersive World of Artist Soo Sunny ParkThe Currier Museum of Art’s website describes the current installation by Soo Sunny Park, titled BioLath, as: “an immersive sculptural environment that…
-
With the weather warming up across New England, people are heading for the coast. Today Word of Mouth hits the high seas. First we'll ponder the…
-
Master Sand Sculptors' Work To Be Judged At Hampton Beach TodayToday's the big day at the 14th Annual Master Sand Sculpting Competition at New Hampshire's Hampton Beach. Sculptures by some of the continent's best sand…
-
The New Hampshire Furniture Masters are featuring the work of three female furniture makers through April 9, in Concord. This story features one of the…