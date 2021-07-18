-
After three years as the top federal prosecutor for New Hampshire, Scott Murray announced Tuesday he will resign from his post this weekend.Murray was…
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Concord says a massive drug sweep involving 20 different federal, state and local agencies has led to 45 indictments, and…
Trump Nominates Scott Murray For U.S. AttorneyPresident Trump has nominated Merrimack County Attorney Scott Murray to be the next United States Attorney for New Hampshire.Murray is serving his fourth…