Merrimack County Sheriff Scott Hilliard will resign at the end of next month.Hilliard was convicted in January of aggravated drunk drivingAt the time of…
Governor Chris Sununu says Merrimack County Sheriff Scott Hilliard should resign immediately in the wake of an aggravated DWI conviction. Hilliard has…
A New Hampshire sheriff has been found guilty of drunken driving.A judge sentenced Merrimack County Sheriff Scott Hilliard on Tuesday to spend five days…
Merrimack County Sheriff Scott Hilliard is continuing at his job despite being arrested on a charge of drunk driving this weekend.Hilliard was off duty…