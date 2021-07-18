school building aid

-
School districts across New Hampshire are deciding on their annual budgets this month. Many are facing spending increases and tough decisions due in part…
Voters in several towns weighed in on school construction projects yesterdayIn Hampton, voters approved a $26 million renovation of the town’s middle…
Town meeting day is next week and for many communities the item that will be getting the most attention has to do with schools.NHPR reporter Jason Moon…
Two major school construction projects on the Seacoast will go before voters this month. Similar proposals for both projects have been defeated in the…
What do schools spend their money on?Books, teacher salaries, computers, and then there’s the building itself, often the single most expensive investment…
Population growth on New Hampshire’s Seacoast has led to rising real estate prices that can often mean more tax revenue for towns in the region. But three…