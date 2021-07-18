Russian Elections

-
Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller will testify before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees on Wednesday. The committees have subpoenaed…
New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen says she’s troubled by a report that one of President Trump’s sons met last year with a Russian attorney who promised…
We sit down with Corey Flintoff, longtime NPR Russia Correspondent. Flintoff has returned to the U.S., with tales of his many years reporting overseas. We…
Appetite for mass rallies in Russia is waning, and a new breed of young Russian politicians is re-directing energy into politics at the most local level. Maxim Motin, 28, is one of them. As a newly elected municipal council member, he is focusing on street lights, not street protest.
Vladimir Putin says a strong military is needed to protect Russia's resources from foreign powers. Using strong anti-Western rhetoric, he promises to equip the army with new warplanes and missiles designed to penetrate the proposed U.S. anti-missile shield.
The Russian government says that cameras in polling stations will prevent fraud in Sunday's presidential poll. But many government critics, who allege that the December parliamentary vote was rigged, plan to serve as monitors at the stations.
The critics of Vladimir Putin have been growing more vocal. But the current prime minister does not appear to face any serious challengers and looks set to win a third term as president as Russians choose a new leader in an election Sunday.
Vladimir Putin has been the most powerful figure in Russia for 12 years and is expected to win the presidential election Sunday. But heading into the polls, many Russians are angry with what they see as recent electoral fraud and rampant corruption.
Since opposition protesters began taking to the streets in December, Russian authorities have been mounting pro-Kremlin rallies. But organizers of the pro-Putin events have been accused of padding their numbers by pressing government workers to attend, and even paying for hired extras.
Signs Of A Media Crackdown Emerge In RussiaLess than two weeks before Russia's presidential elections, the country's independent media are in a state of anxiety. Government-run news outlets seem more open than ever to divergent viewpoints — but Russian officials may be targeting independents they think go too far.