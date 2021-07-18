-
Regulators are planning new efforts to keep the state’s rivers from running dry, and they’re taking public input on which rivers to study next.The state’s…
The Nashua River is one step closer to federal protections that are decades in the making.Federal lawmakers from New Hampshire and Massachusetts…
Residents of Warner and surroundings towns have requested to place the Warner River under a state environmental protection program. The Warner River is a…
We spoke with National Geographic Traveler Magazine editor-in-chief Keith Bellows about what makes a great beach town, and he gave us some idea locations…
On July 22nd, bulldozers breached the Veazie dam in Eddington, Maine – an 830 foot strip of concrete that had separated the Atlantic Ocean and the…
EarthTalk®E - The Environmental MagazineDear EarthTalk: Why was the Colorado River named the most endangered river of 2013? -- Missy Perkins, Jenkintown,…
EarthTalk®E - The Environmental MagazineDear EarthTalk: How is it that climate change is negatively affecting the health of rivers and, by extension, the…
Henry David Thoreau's death 150 years ago has inspired memorial events in Concord - the Massachusetts Concord - but Thoreau passed through our Concord on…
June is National Rivers Month, which means it’s a good time to talk about a recent film chronicling the effort to clean up the Nashua River. It’s called…
How Do Dams Hurt Rivers?EarthTalk® E - The Environmental MagazineDear EarthTalk: How is it that dams actually hurt rivers?-- Missy Davenport, Boulder, CODams are a symbol of…