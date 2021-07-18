-
New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan is re-introducing a bill to give more federal support to multi-state climate change programs like the Regional Greenhouse…
A regional plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from power plants also made the northeast healthier, by reducing air pollutants like mercury and sulfur…
The state Senate passed a bill today that would do away with a consumer rebate from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, or RGGI. The program is made…
Climate change is a hot topic on Capitol Hill and on the 2020 presidential campaign trail. And it is mobilizing younger Americans: children suing the…
The New Hampshire Senate Thursday put an end to one effort to expand energy efficiency funding in the state.They voted down a bill regarding how the state…
A new report says the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative has put $4 billion into Northeast economies since 2009.The three-year study by the Analysis Group…
State lawmakers on Tuesday reaffirmed their support for the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.The RGGI program lets polluters across nine states either…
State legislators vote Tuesday on a range of energy-related bills that were delayed last week, including two about the Regional Greenhouse Gas…
The term "bombogenesis" becomes familiar to N.H. residents as they dig out from the first major nor'easter of 2018. The N.H. Senate approves a bill that…
State lawmakers on Wednesday put off voting on the future of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative in New Hampshire.They’d planned to consider two…